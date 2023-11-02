AFL: Al Ahly manager makes big Downs semi claim after loss

After their defeat in the first leg, the Swiss tactician stated that his side should have been awarded a"confirmed" penalty after"Percy Tau was clearly obstructed". He went on to question the presence of VAR if they were not consulted before final decisions were made by the match officials.

A day later, the club released a statement in which the Egyptian side requested to CAF that the"arbitration errors" that took place in their AFL ties against Tanzania's Simba and Masandawana not be repeated. In both cases, Al Ahly ended up losing the game.

Following their exit from the tournament on Wednesday night, Koller insisted that Ahly was the superior club in the tie but"only lacked luck". "We were the better team, it was Al Ahly that played football. We had a fantastic first half, and it should have ended 3-0," the manager said after the game, per the AFL's official X account.

"I understand the disappointment of the fans and the players but this is football, sometimes it surprises you."Today's loss, we did everything we could, I have to defend my players and protect them, we only lacked luck.

Ahly completed their run in the showpiece without claiming a single win, while Sundowns will now meet Wydad AC in the final, which will take place over two legs on 5 and 11 November.

