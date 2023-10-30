AFL: Ahly boss points finger at refereeing in Sundowns loss

Al Ahly boss Marcel Koller feels the referee should have awarded them a penalty in their African Football League loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Al Ahly boss Marcel Koller has lamented the officiating in the first leg of their African Football League semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns, pointing the finger at the referees in their latest loss in Tshwane.

The Swiss tactician came to South Africa for the second time since taking charge of the Red Devils after preparing his side to face Sundowns in African football's newest club competition on Sunday.The 64-year-old was looking to put the Egyptian club's wretched run of failing to claim a victory in the country to bed when he faced Masandawana at Loftus Versfeld. headtopics.com

However, a Thapelo Maseko wonder-strike denied him this opportunity, with the DStv Premiership champions taking a 1-0 lead to Cairo, where the second leg will be played on Wednesday night. After the game, Ahly coach Koller said that while Sundowns were tough opposition on the day, the match referee should have awarded the Club of the Century a penalty in the encounter, one that could have seen them score a vital equaliser.

"I think we started well in the first half, especially in defence," the Swiss tactician, via an interpreter, said in a post-match press conference at Loftus."What we missed was being much more calm when we had the ball and be much more offensive. So I spoke with my team in the cabin . headtopics.com

"Unfortunately we conceded a goal very early in the second half through a mistake of our own, a missed pass from us and I think it was not necessary to do such a mistake."I think we had earned a penalty by the end of the game, but I don't know why the referees in Africa don't contact VAR."I think that it is necessary for the referees to contact the VAR, especially when anything happens in the box, but he didn't do this and unfortunately we lost the game.

