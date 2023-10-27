Afghan girls’ education activist released from detention

(FILES) In this photograph taken on May 17, 2022, Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath and advocate for girls’ education in Afghanistan, speaks to children during a class next to his mobile library in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province. – An Afghan activist who campaigned for girls’ access to education was released from detention on October 26, more than seven months after he was arrested by Taliban authorities, his family said.

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of the non-profit organisation PenPath, was arrested in March this year for his work in the education sector, according to his brother Attaullah Wesa. For more than a decade, PenPath has been dedicated to communicating the importance of education to elders in rural villages, helping to reopen schools for girls and boys closed because of violence, and establishing libraries.Women’s access to education has been tightly restricted since the Taliban government seized power in August 2021, imposing a strict interpretation of Islamic law on the country and largely excluding women from public life.

“I don’t know how to react, I have barely slept or eaten since yesterday because I was following his case,” he added.The arrest sparked an outcry from the United Nations and international rights groups, as well as diplomats and high-profile figures such as humanitarian activist and actor Angelina Jolie. headtopics.com

Rights groups quickly hailed the news, urging authorities to release other detainees, including women activists Zholya Parsi and Neda Parwani.The UN’s top expert on rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett also welcomed the news on X.

