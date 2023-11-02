‘Affordable’ small Opel EV confirmed as Adam successor

Indeed, Citroën boss, Thierry Koskas, hinted that this could become apparent across the various Stellantis brands, before stopping short of branding it a stop gap in preparation for the STLA Small’s arrival.

Until the arrival of the Karl, the Adam had been Opel’s smallest model, but priced at a slightly higher premium than the Corsa from 2012 to 2019. “The Smart Car platform is supposed to go in the future in other vehicles from Citroën, maybe from other brands,”“This is a platform that will receive different vehicles, because it’s a very promising platform where we can do a lot of things – and not only, by the way, B-segment hatch cars.” For now, a timeframe till the new model’s introduction remains unknown, however, expectations are it could happen before 2028 should the Small Car platform be opted for above the STLA Small.

