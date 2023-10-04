Advocacy Groups Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Ambitions

The Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE), the Coalition for Fair Software Licensing, and the Alliance for Digital Innovation are working together to oppose Microsoft's growing ambition to become a major cloud computing contractor for governments. They argue that Microsoft has locked customers into Azure, its cloud computing service, stifling competition and hindering technological advancement.

Amazon is the largest funder for two of these groups and the biggest company that funds another. While spokesmen claim no single company determines their agendas, evidence suggests that Amazon Web Services directly influences their efforts to benefit the cloud giant





