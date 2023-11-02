ADP still paints a bleak US jobs picture

In terms of company size, the largest contribution was made by medium-sized businesses with 50-249 employees (+96K) and small businesses with 1-19 employees (+21K). Companies of this size employ the largest number of Americans. Larger companies (250-499 employees) laid off 18K, but 500+ employers’ companies hired the same number of people.

By company type, the largest increases were in education and health care (+45K) and transport services and trade (+35K). Meanwhile, mining lost 1K jobs, and professional and business services lost 10K.

Two months of weak job growth against a backdrop of high interest rates set the stage for a possible repeat of the long labour market stagnation we saw from late 2018 to March 2020. However, confidence in the ADP statistics has sagged in recent months, as it differs markedly from the official data. The official BLS report in September noted an immediate 263K increase in private employment – a 9-month high. The ADP noted the creation of 89K – the 32-month low.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATODAYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Wednesday, 1 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Wednesday,1 November 2023, Kolisi attributed the team’s victory to every South African.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: 5 important things happening in South Africa todayMunicipal debt owed to Eskom is out of control; expect no good news from the budget statement today; the National State Enterprises Bill is flawed; and SA’s construction sector is in trouble.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Thursday, 2 November 2023In the latest news in South Africa on Thursday 2 November 2023, Leon Schuster asked that people please pray for him.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »