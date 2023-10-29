Add ‘critical ignoring’ to your digital toolbox to resist the lure of social media impostors

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

Johannesburg Water: Reservoirs critical as heatwave cause high water consumptionJohannesburg Water has announced that some reservoirs and towers continue to suffer as capacity is affected by high WATER consumption. Read more ⮕

GOP’s House paralysis is a crisis in a time of crisesIn short, the speaker is critical to the administration of House business. Read more ⮕

Springboks bag Rugby World Cup title - holiday Monday for SA?The match was a tight, edgy encounter at a rain-soaked Stade de France, but the Springboks prevailed to win a third successive knockout match in this tournament by a point and add to their titles in 1995, 2007 and 2019. Read more ⮕

Germany's Scholz says his country willing to invest in Nigerian gas, mineralsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday his country was willing to invest in gas and critical minerals in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, as he started a two-nation visit to sub-Saharan Africa. Read more ⮕