Actress Candice Modiselle Mentors Young Thespians in Scholarship Programme

More than a decade after taking the stage to fulfil her dreams - actress and social entrepreneur, Candice Modiselle, found herself in a full circle moment on the very same stage mentoring young thespians who were vying for the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme. “This year, God has generously blessed me with countless full-circle moments, one of which was undoubtedly coming back to the ACT stage as both a mentor and host.

This opportunity was the perfect culmination of my years of experience and a celebration of how far I’ve come. To be deemed worthy of this moment was nothing shy of an honour,” she says. Over the past 28 years, the Nedbank Arts Affinity has aided in the advancement of the arts in collaboration with the Arts & Culture Trust (ACT). Nedbank has contributed more than R25 million to the trust for more than 800 arts, culture, and heritage development initiatives in South Africa since the ACT began in 1994. The Arts Affinity is funded by ordinary Nedbank clients who choose to donate and #SupportWhatMatters at no cost to clients





Channel24 » / 🏆 48. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.