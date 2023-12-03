ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Addresses Supporters During Election Manifesto Launch

Party leader Herman Mashaba spoke during ActionSA's election manifesto launch on Saturday. ActionSA president Herman Mashaba addressing thousands of supporters during election manifesto launch on Saturday. Image: Twitter/ActionSA Herman Mashaba said corrupt government officials had enriched themselves with state funds while millions of South Africans continue to live in poverty.

The party is gearing up to embark on its first rodeo in the national elections next year, after it was founded in 2020.During his speech, the businessman-turned-politician said the party would root out corruption and fix the country, further lashing out at the African National Congress (ANC) government.Daily news update: 7 people set alight in Diepsloot, another heatwave warning, wife killer takes corpse to police “Driven by greed and corruption, they’ve put their own needs above those of the people they’re supposed to serve.”South Africa has been faced with a plethora of economic and infrastructural challenges in recent years, causing many to rethink their political stanc





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ActionSA vows to hold Polokwane Mayor to account for delayed Water ProjectsActionSA commits to the third of households in Limpopo without water to ensure basic services are provided for all.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ActionSA lays criminal charge against City of Cape TownActionSA is holding the City of Cape Town accountable to violations of a permit, which it says is within the City's own records.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ActionSA attracts over 1000 first-time votersThis as ActionSA embarks on registering thousands of new voters in the run-up to the registration weekend on 18 November.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSAMalema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, saying the city’s books only achieved stability through the EFF.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

ActionSA: “Not even VIP Protection can protect Ministers from rampant crime”What the Minister experienced is the lived reality of countless locals reinforcing ActionSA’s belief that drastic action must be taken...

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ActionSA going head-to-head with coalition partner DA in Centurion by-electionThe partners, fresh off another head-to-head over the workers' strike in Tshwane, are vying for control of Centurion's Ward 63.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »