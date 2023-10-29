ActionSA in KZN lobbies support for Durban ICC board to be dissolved

DURBAN - ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is calling on other opposition leaders to support its motion for the board of the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) to be dissolved.

The party claims the ICC and the eThekwini municipality signed a memorandum of understanding to fully fund the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League Conference, which took place there in August.

Last week, ActionSA held a picket demanding that the ICC invoice the ANC for the event, which cost around R5 million.ActionSA said the board’s inaction suggests it is complicit in the attempt to fleece money from eThekwini ratepayers. headtopics.com

While waiting for deliberations on the matter, it's also written to the city manager and head of the eThekwini integrity and investigation unit calling for an urgent probe into the matter and for the pending invoice to be stopped."ActionSA has written to all caucus leaders of opposition parties in eThekwini municipality. We are asking all parties to unite when ActionSA tables a motion on Tuesday during the council meeting, which seeks to disband the ICC board.

The ANC told Eyewitness News that some of the money has been paid, but refused to disclose the amount.

