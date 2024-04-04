Acting Speaker thanks Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as a member of Parliament

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, has thanked Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as a member of Parliament over the last three decades. Confirming her resignation to Tsenoli, Mapisa-Nqakula explained her decision as being the most appropriate course of action to maintain the reputation of Parliament.

The ANC in Parliament has affirmed Mapisa-Nqakula’s assertion that her resignation was not an admission of guilt.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tsenoli appointed as acting speaker amid Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption probeAmid corruption allegations, Mapisa-Nqakula's leave prompts Deputy Speaker Tsenoli to take over as acting speaker in Parliament.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Acting Speaker accepts motion-of-no-confidence against Mapisa-Nqakula - SABC NewsActing National Assembly Speaker accepts motion of no confidence brought against Mapisa-Nqakula.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Acting Speaker accepts motion against Nosiviwe Mapisa-NqakulaThere is a high possibility that embattled Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will survive the motion of no confidence in her.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

After her resignation, Acting Speaker Tsenoli thanks Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as MPNosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula quit the legislature on Wednesday amid the corruption allegations she’s facing for alleged tender bribes she received as the former defence minister.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

‘I maintain my innocence’ – Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns from ParliamentThe former Speaker of the National Assembly said she made the decision to dedicate her time to deal with the investigation against her

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula quits Parliament: 'I cannot continue in this role'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula quits Parliament: 'I cannot continue in this role'

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »