Acsa aims for carbon neutrality by 2050

few decades, environmental custodianship has become integral to running a sustainable business. It is no longer acceptable for organisations to impact the environment knowingly without mitigation or rehabilitation.) has deployed an environmental management system (EMS) at each airport in its network. The EMS is based on the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard, an International best practice tool.

All hazardous waste or spillages are disposed of correctly to ensure that no harm is done to the environment She said following the completion of an environmental risk assessment, significant risks are identified at each airport and planned actions are implemented, which are essentially projects designed to mitigate the identified risks.

One of the biggest environmental sustainability projects that Acsa is rolling out is its push to explore long-term green energy and even green fuel options, intending to become carbon neutral by 2050. In line with this, Acsa is participating in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation programme to ensure that it manages its carbon emissions optimally. headtopics.com

Currently, Acsa has fully operational solar farms at five of its airports, thus significantly reducing the amount of electricity it draws from the municipal grid, while also mitigating the impact of load shedding on its operations.

She added that Acsa is aiming to attain level three by next year, which calls for stakeholder engagement in carbon reduction. This entails working with Acsa’s suppliers and service providers to encourage them to also reduce their carbon footprints. headtopics.com

“In terms of waste management, we do have waste management programmes in place at our airports. While smaller airports rely on municipal services, some of our larger airports produce sufficient volumes of waste to warrant proper recycling programmes, with dedicated waste sorting facilities.

