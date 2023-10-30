Achraf Hakimi's Penalty Triggers Celebrations in Europe

Achraf Hakimi's match-winning penalty in Morocco's last-16 victory over Spain on 6 December triggered celebrations in cities around Europe. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon dives to his right and gets nowhere near the ball. Achraf Hakimi, born in Madrid but belonging to Morocco, sets off in celebration. His manager and team-mates stream on to the pitch in pursuit. And, around the world, the celebrations begin. On London's Edgware Road, the car horns blare long and loud.

Smoke from the flares cloaks the Christmas lights. Flags flap in the cold December air. For me personally when we won against Spain, I could not go to uni the next day. The game against Spain was a little bit different because of the history that we have. Whether we won or lost, we were going to take it very personally. And so were they. The hateful comments from the chat had nothing to do with the game

