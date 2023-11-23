Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial anticipated being held accountable, state witness reveals

State witness, Sergeant Batho-Bakae Mogola, revealed in court today that accused No.1 Muzi Sibiya had long anticipated the day when he would be held accountable for the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. This is the first time that the court has been given an insight into the content of the confession statements that the State alleges were made by the accused.

Under cross-examination, Mogola told the court about a conversation she said she had with Sibiya outside a hostel in Vusumuzi Section in Tembisa on the day she arrested him on 30 May 2020. She said while making some admissions about his involvement in the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Sibiya said he knew the day was coming





