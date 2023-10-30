Accused in Loyiso Nkohla murder also facing other charges in matter

CAPE TOWN - One of the men accused of shooting and killing Loyiso Nkohla made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Nkohla - who had been a prominent politician and community leader - was gunned down in Philippi on 17 April 2023. Lukisa Tshabile appeared in a packed courtroom, which was filled with family and friends of Nkohla, where the State alleged that he was one of four suspects who shot and killed Nkohla.

The State told the court that Tshabile and three others shot and killed Nkohla after being hired by a mastermind.The State further alleged that the mastermind had been employed as a manager in a cleaning company owned by Nkohla and his wife, Nyameka. headtopics.com

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila added that Tshabile also faces other charges related to Nkohla's murder. "I can confirm that Zukisa Tshabile, 38, appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Loyiso Nkohla. He also faces about 17 charges of attempted murder."

