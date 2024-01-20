Accompanying Parents to School on First Day Takes the Edge Off

Being accompanied by parents to school takes the edge off, especially for Grade One pupils on their first day of big school. It’s back-to-school season once again and proud parents are going to have an eventful week as some bundles of joy are not so joyful about unfamiliar territory where they find themselves having to integrate with peers they have never met.

A chaotic week it is for teachers who are assigned the task of wiping tears and reasoning with the little ones who are determined to go home early. Social media has overtaken our lives to the extent that we feel compelled to broadcast sensitive and private details about our lives which sometimes prove to be detrimental. The sharing of such content about minors has been dubbed that has been dubbed “Sharenting.” For many years now, internet users have been imploring parents to refrain from sharenting, that is sharing back-to-school content of their defenceless little ones in recognisable school uniform





