It has been a remarkable few months for the Stormers man, who can now call himself a World Cup winner.

Springbok utility forward Deon Fourie completed a remarkable World Cup campaign by playing a major role in the Boks, who became the oldest ever Bok debutant when he took to the field last year at the age of 35 in their home game against Wales in Bloemfontein, and is now a World Cup champion at 37.Fourie started his career at hooker, but during his franchise career he was never touted as a possible Bok player, before he made the move to France.

The Boks then went all in when they named their World Cup squad in August, picking Fourie as the ‘third choice’ hooker and leaving Dweba at home. In the final it was then Mbonambi that picked up the knee injury in the third minute, leaving Fourie to come on a lot earlier than he is used to and front up against the Boks’ biggest rivals’ the All Blacks’ in the biggest game. headtopics.com

“It wasn’t part of the plan (coming on to replace Mbonambi early). He was due to do the game but accidents happen. We thought we’d given him a few minutes to see how he goes but luckily I’ve played a few games in the World Cup,” said Fourie.

