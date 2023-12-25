Accenture: Helping Businesses with Digital Transformation

Accenture is a global professional services company that helps businesses and organizations with their digital transformation. With over 738,000 employees in more than 120 countries, Accenture combines technology, industry experience, and global delivery capability to deliver tangible outcomes for clients. Their services include Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X, and Accenture Song.





Employee Burnout Predicted to Impact Businesses in 202480% of surveyed global senior risk professionals predict burnout will have a significant impact on businesses in the next year, but only 41% feel that their organisations are equipped to deal with it.

National Assembly Passes Bills Impacting BusinessesThe National Assembly has passed bills that will directly impact businesses and their reporting structures. The bills include the South African Post Office SOC Ltd Amendment Bill and the Competition on Companies Second Amendment Bill. Additionally, three money bills related to the budget have also been passed.

Global Internet Connectivity Highlights Disparities of Digital DivideSteady but uneven progress in global Internet connectivity is leaving people in low-income countries behind, according to the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU). Fixed-broadband services accounted for over 80% of global Internet traffic in 2022, revealing the global connectivity disparity between high- and low-income countries.

Enhance Your Digital Experience with HUAWEI's Tech ProductsHUAWEI offers a range of tech products for enhancing the digital experience. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, with its 11th gen Intel Core processor and FullView display, is ideal for professionals on the move.

