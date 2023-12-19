Accenture: Helping Businesses with Digital Transformation

Accenture is a global professional services company that helps businesses and organizations with their digital transformation. With over 738,000 employees in more than 120 countries, Accenture combines technology, industry experience, and global delivery capability to deliver tangible outcomes for clients. Their services include Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X, and Accenture Song.





Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Employee Burnout Predicted to Impact Businesses in 202480% of surveyed global senior risk professionals predict burnout will have a significant impact on businesses in the next year, but only 41% feel that their organisations are equipped to deal with it. Hello headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-delivered and engaging.

Businesses Urged to Prioritize Sustainability as Global Emissions Targets Fall ShortThe Emissions Gap Report reveals that current global business targets will only cut emissions by 5-10% by 2030, falling short of the Paris Agreement goals. South Africa, a top greenhouse gas emitter, faces load-shedding and private industries are pressured to lower their carbon footprint.

National Assembly Passes Bills Impacting BusinessesThe National Assembly has passed bills that will directly impact businesses and their reporting structures. The bills include the South African Post Office SOC Ltd Amendment Bill and the Competition on Companies Second Amendment Bill. Additionally, three money bills related to the budget have also been passed.

The Importance of Personal Development for EntrepreneursPersonal development is critical for the success of entrepreneurs as it directly affects their businesses. Entrepreneurs are the face of their businesses and their personal perspectives and characteristics shape the way their businesses manifest themselves.

Addressing the Digital Divide: The Role of ConnectivityThe article discusses the issue of the digital divide in South Africa and Africa as a whole, focusing on how connectivity can effectively address this issue. It highlights the discrepancies in reaching all groups and the cost of data and internet access. The role of fibre in addressing the digital divide is also discussed.

