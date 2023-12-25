Accenture: Helping Businesses and Governments Build Their Digital Core

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps businesses and governments build their digital core and optimize their operations. With over 738,000 employees in more than 120 countries, Accenture combines technology, industry experience, and global delivery capability to deliver tangible outcomes for clients. Their services include Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X, and Accenture Song.





Employee Burnout Predicted to Impact Businesses in 202480% of surveyed global senior risk professionals predict burnout will have a significant impact on businesses in the next year, but only 41% feel that their organisations are equipped to deal with it.

National Assembly Passes Bills Impacting BusinessesThe National Assembly has passed bills that will directly impact businesses and their reporting structures. The bills include the South African Post Office SOC Ltd Amendment Bill and the Competition on Companies Second Amendment Bill. Additionally, three money bills related to the budget have also been passed.

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Standard Bank's LookSee Platform Recognized for Bringing Affordable and Sustainable Energy to HomesStandard Bank’s LookSee platform has received global recognition in the 2023 Qorus-Accenture Banking Innovation Awards for its efforts in bringing affordable and sustainable energy to homes through flexible financing options. The platform, which was the only African institution to make it to the top 9, secured silver in the Social, Sustainable and Responsible banking category.

New Reports Highlight Progress and Challenges in HIV Prevention and TreatmentReports from India and nine African countries reveal progress in HIV prevention and treatment, but governments are still hesitant to remove barriers for affected populations. Antiretroviral treatment is available in India's public sector clinics. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes the efforts of community leaders in the HIV response.

