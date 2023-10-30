Accelerating IoT-driven transformation with HPE Aruba

fragmented internet of things (IoT) ecosystem has left organisations grappling with how to navigate it effectively. Unfortunately, there is no clear road map for IoT implementation.

What became clear from the dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences was the need for a more comprehensive roadmap for IoT, better understanding of the potential value, the role of evangelists in promoting IoT, and the importance of addressing training and resistance to change.Another challenge that came to light was the limited understanding of the value that IoT and other technologies can bring to businesses. Often, companies fail to recognise the untapped potential in these technologies.

The discussion also veered towards the critical aspect of educating and training staff on IoT technologies and the need to reskill for new roles that these technologies can create. The importance of a proactive change management programme was emphasised. headtopics.com

In many cases, proving the value of IoT initiatives can take longer than expected, leading to increased costs and missing KPIs. Addressing these financial challenges is essential for the successful implementation of IoT solutions.

The IoT ecosystem’s complexity was also acknowledged and a shift away from traditional, large system integrators to smaller niche players was highlighted.

