Absa Rewards Programme Changes Earning Rules

Absa has changed the earning rules of its rewards programme, making it easier for customers to achieve higher reward tiers. Previously, customers needed to have at least two different types of loans, including a home loan, to reach the highest rewards level. Under the new rules, customers with substantial investments can achieve the highest tier without taking out any loan products.





