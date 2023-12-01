Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index shows subdued economic activity

Although the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose 2.8 index points to 48.2 in November, it still showed subdued economic activity in the fourth quarter of the year. The PMI is an economic activity index based on a survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) and sponsored by Absa among a representative group of purchasing managers in the South African manufacturing sector.

These purchasing managers have to indicate each month whether a particular activity for their company increased, decreased or remained unchanged. According to the BER this was the first increase after two months of a decline in the headline index, although it failed to return to positive terrain. The business activity and new sales orders indices also still point to declining activity and demand, although it was at a slower rate than before. The business activity index rose 5.7 points to 46, while new sales orders booked an even bigger 6.9-point increase in November to 46.6 point





TheCitizen_News » / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Absa and Women in Tech’s Laptop Donation and Innovation HubAbsa & Women in Tech, has donated 30 laptops to Sea Point High School to convert the school’s computer lab into a cutting-edge Innovation Hub

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Fund managers have been moving pension money offshore - why you need to stay informedSchalk Louw | Fund managers have been moving pension money offshore - why you need to stay informed

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa's Business Confidence Index Slips in Q4The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index lost a bit of ground in the fourth quarter (Q4), led by a startling slide in the sentiment of new vehicle dealers. That means more than two-thirds of those surveyed were dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

World food price index falls in October: FAO - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,UN Food Agency's World Price Index fell in October to its lowest level in more than two years

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

African Development Bank Holds First Regional Technical Consultation On Public Service Delivery IndexPress Release - Abidjan hosts first Regional Technical Consultation on Public Service Delivery Index (PSDI) 30 October 2023, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'Failure to deal with corruption at Eskom contributes to power cuts' - SABC NewsMalekutu Motubatse accused authorities of failing to take action against managers.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »