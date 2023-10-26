Absa launches ground-breaking Shari’ah-compliant Islamic Wealth Structured Note

Where can I invest my hard-earned money in a way that protects me from capital loss but also ensures that I can participate in potential market upside in a Shari’ah-compliant manner that allows me to meet my goals?

Globally, the outbreak of Covid-19, geopolitical turmoil, rising interest rates and concerns about a recession have all conspired to make investment decision-making even harder. Yet, until now, South African clients have not been able to access these products in a Shari’ah-compliant manner.

The product, a first of its kind in the local market, not only allows clients offshore exposure but the ability to leverage possible upside returns while still enjoying capital protection and having peace of mind that the product has been certified as Shari’ah-compliant by both the Islamic Boards of BNP Paribas and Absa Islamic Banking. headtopics.com

Available to current and prospective Absa Wealth clients, the product requires a minimum investment of R250 000 or $35 000 and has an investment period of five years. Should the index only experience a moderate increase of, say, 15% during the overall period, investors can expect to receive a return of 59.25% after five years.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Uganda: Here Is Reason for You to Embrace Islamic BankingOpinion - Assalaam alaykhum wa rahmatullahi wa barakaatuh... Read more ⮕

Integrated wealth planning should incorporate your charitable givingThere are financial planning and tax benefits to formalising your charitable pursuits Read more ⮕

Expert Tips on What to Consider When Investing in SharesSebastian Pillay, Head of Share Investing at FNB Wealth and Investments shares five expert tips on what to do when investing in shares... Read more ⮕

Kefilwe Mabote Buys New Porsche: Mzansi Seemingly Not Impressed: “What Does She Do for a Living?”South African socialite Kefilwe Mabote recently bought a brand new Porsche. The star showed off her new car on social media. Fans had many questions about her wealth Read more ⮕

Congo-Kinshasa: At Least 20 Dead in Suspected ADF AttackAt least 20 civilians were killed on Monday night in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attack attributed to the Islamic State-affiliated Ugandan rebel group, ADF, according to media reports. Read more ⮕

Castor oil cannot break down cysts as viral video claims, says doctorCastor oil cannot break down cysts as viral video claims, says doctor Read more ⮕