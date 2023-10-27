– Absa Head of Global Markets Garth Klintworth unpacks the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index

In this episode of Business Talk with Michael Avery, Garth Klintworth – Absa Group Head of Global Markets – discusses the seventh iteration of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI).
Before joining Absa, Klintworth was a Derivatives Manager in Treasury for the Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company, and then became a Treasurer at JP Morgan. Klintworth joined Absa Group Limited – then Barclays Africa Group – in July 2009, and served as Head of FI Rates, Currencies and Commodities.
He was appointed Head of Trading for Barclays Africa in April 2013, before taking on his current role.In this interview, Klintworth discusses the importance of publishing the Absa AFMI yearly. He explains how partnering with the OMFIF shows that the AFMI is independent, and details how much of Africa the index covers.
Klintworth then comments on the key findings of the index for 2023 – including that scores are rising overall, and most countries now incorporate ESG-linked financial policies. He discusses which nations were particularly interesting to him, and concludes by explaining how Absa will ensure that the AFMI remains a yardstick for Africa.