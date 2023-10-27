– Absa Head of Global Markets Garth Klintworth unpacks the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index

In this episode of Business Talk with Michael Avery, Garth Klintworth – Absa Group Head of Global Markets – discusses the seventh iteration of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (AFMI).

Before joining Absa, Klintworth was a Derivatives Manager in Treasury for the Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company, and then became a Treasurer at JP Morgan. Klintworth joined Absa Group Limited – then Barclays Africa Group – in July 2009, and served as Head of FI Rates, Currencies and Commodities.

He was appointed Head of Trading for Barclays Africa in April 2013, before taking on his current role.In this interview, Klintworth discusses the importance of publishing the Absa AFMI yearly. He explains how partnering with the OMFIF shows that the AFMI is independent, and details how much of Africa the index covers. headtopics.com

Klintworth then comments on the key findings of the index for 2023 – including that scores are rising overall, and most countries now incorporate ESG-linked financial policies. He discusses which nations were particularly interesting to him, and concludes by explaining how Absa will ensure that the AFMI remains a yardstick for Africa.

Read more:

BusinessTechSA »

Absa launches ground-breaking Shari’ah-compliant Islamic Wealth Structured NoteOffering investors attractive potential returns, downside protection and diversification opportunities in a Shari’ah-compliant manner. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seals Off More 'Dirty' MarketsThe two markets were shut down for flouting the state's environmental laws. Read more ⮕

Markets weak as gold approaches all-time highsA look at movements of US and local indices and Afrimat CEO on results. Read more ⮕

Markets rise on tech bounce hope, inflation in focusAsian markets rose Friday after strong earnings from two tech titans provided hope for a bounce on Wall Street, while traders were also steeling themselves for key US inflation data. Read more ⮕

One-Year In Charge: Rulani's Journey As Downs Head CoachOne-Year In Charge: Rulani's Journey As Downs Head Coach Read more ⮕

RAF head office assets in danger of being auctionedFund placed on terms because of its failure to pay 62 road accident claimants R33.6m. Read more ⮕