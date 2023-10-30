About 200 shacks gutted in Khayelitsha fire - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

Mop-up operations and assessments are under way in the Silver Town Informal settlement in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats after a fire gutted about 200 shacks.Spokesperson for aid organisation Gift of the Givers, Ali Sablay, says they are busy with relief efforts.

Sablay says, “Gift of the Givers teams have been on site since last night. We will be assisting the community for the next few days with hot meals, blankets, mattresses and personal hygiene items. Our teams are currently on the ground with the Disaster Risk Management Teams, officials from Sassa to register the victims to get the exact amount of victims affected. Our teams will be on the ground for the next few days to assist the community.

