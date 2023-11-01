Abduction of opposition MP draws anger in Zimbabwe

He was later found near mine shafts in the village of Mazowe naked, badly assaulted and injected with an unknown substance, said CCC chief whip in parliament Amos Chibaya. "Ngadziore was this morning on his way to parliament abducted and tortured at gunpoint," Chibaya told Reuters, calling it an example of "surging politically motivated violence".Contacted for comment, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: "I am yet to get that report."The incident came barely two months after the abduction of a CCC councilor, Womberaishe Nhende, who has since fled the country.

Zimbabwe's opposition parties have been calling for a fresh election since President Emmerson Mnangagwa secured a second term in office. Despite flagging irregularities in the electoral process, a Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary summit on Tuesday formally endorsed the results.A former coal cellar where the great Renaissance artist Michelangelo is thought to have hidden to escape from a furious pope will open to the public on Nov. 15, a museum in Florence said on Tuesday.

