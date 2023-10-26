A year after Musk’s Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil

A year ago Elon Musk purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, taking the platform on a journey that has resulted in lost money, advertisers and trust.

He also laid off most of the San Francisco-based company’s workers, cutting ranks to fewer than 1,500 from 8 000.Elon Musk’s X strips headline from news articles by users She described Musk as audacious but “moody,” surrounding himself with “yes men” and making decisions on instinct.

Steps taken by Musk at X "have sparked increased sharing of misinformation and hate speech," PolitiFact said Monday in a report, echoing an array of groups tracking toxic content on social media.The fast-evolving Israel-Hamas conflict has been seen as one of the first real tests of Musk's version of the platform during a major crisis. For many experts, the results confirm their worst fears: that changes have made it a challenge to discern truth from fiction.

This month the European Commission announced an investigation into X for alleged dissemination of bogus information and terrorist content regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Insider Intelligence forecasts that X will finish 2023 with $2.98 billion in ad revenue, compared to $4.14 billion in 2022.

Musk started charging for features once free at Twitter, such as blue tick marks originally intended as badges of authenticity, in an effort to make money from subscriptions. "X's wounds are almost entirely self-inflicted," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg told AFP.

While speaking at a recent tech conference, Yaccarino estimated the number of daily active X users at 225 million, a drop of more than 10 percent from when Musk bought the company.

