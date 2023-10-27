A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not worth stewing over Tom Curry, we have our own hold-ups to overcome

Tom Curry of England reacts during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)Mumbling at how long the queue is at the shops. Mumbling why the braai is taking so long, and mumbling through the parts of the national anthem we don’t really know when the Springboks line up against New Zealand.
The fiasco over the alleged comment, which some have guessed may have come from Mbonambi speaking Afrikaans and referring to a side of the pitch, dragged on until less than 60 hours before kick-off in the final.Rising prop Steenekamp says he’s at the right place at the Bulls
It was not enough for the English media who declared a witchhunt on the week of Halloween. While the crusade continues, it holds a strong lesson for South Africa on how to back your own. Too often we have been caught praising the opposition and giving them a pass, only for it to come back to bite us. headtopics.com
The test at Ellis Park last year was a prime example of us respecting a wounded All Blacks too much, and paying the price for it. The All Blacks have always played their best rugby when their backs are against the wall, so it is encouraging to see over the last few days that many Boks players were focused on themselves and the team rather than the opposition.