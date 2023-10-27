A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not worth stewing over Tom Curry, we have our own hold-ups to overcome

Tom Curry of England reacts during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)Mumbling at how long the queue is at the shops. Mumbling why the braai is taking so long, and mumbling through the parts of the national anthem we don’t really know when the Springboks line up against New Zealand.

The fiasco over the alleged comment, which some have guessed may have come from Mbonambi speaking Afrikaans and referring to a side of the pitch, dragged on until less than 60 hours before kick-off in the final.Rising prop Steenekamp says he’s at the right place at the Bulls

It was not enough for the English media who declared a witchhunt on the week of Halloween. While the crusade continues, it holds a strong lesson for South Africa on how to back your own. Too often we have been caught praising the opposition and giving them a pass, only for it to come back to bite us. headtopics.com

The test at Ellis Park last year was a prime example of us respecting a wounded All Blacks too much, and paying the price for it. The All Blacks have always played their best rugby when their backs are against the wall, so it is encouraging to see over the last few days that many Boks players were focused on themselves and the team rather than the opposition.

Read more:

TheCitizen_News »

R800 million worth of drugs destroyed, 20 000 criminals arrested in a two-week operationR800 million worth of drugs destroyed, 20 000 criminals arrested in a two-week operation Read more ⮕

‘Play for his kant-ry’: The Kiffness trolls Tom Curry, celebrates Bongi MbonambiThe memes keep coming! The Kiffness was the latest South African to call out Tom Curry for his claims against Springbok Bongi Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

‘Couldn’t be more proud of him’: England’s coach on Tom CurryEngland head coach Steve Borthwick shared a conversation between him and Tom Curry who had accused Bongi Mbonambi of expressing racial slur. Read more ⮕

‘I have spoken to him’: Siya Kolisi made peace with England’s Tom CurryThey have even exchanged shirts - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi made peace with England star Tom Curry who accused Bongi Mbonambi. Read more ⮕

‘Careful’: Fans warn Siya Kolisi for speaking to England’s Tom Curry'No Apartheid general asked for forgiveness': Springboks fans warn Siya Kolisi against speaking to England star Tom Curry. Read more ⮕

‘Never come to SA’: Springboks fan bans England’s Tom Curry from the countryEngland player Tom Curry has 'received threats and abuse' online after accusing Springboks player Bongi Mbonambi of racial slur. Read more ⮕