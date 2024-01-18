A Terrifying Encounter During a Family Trip

The morning began with the simple desire to visit a waterfall, a wish voiced by my daughter during our New Year’s Eve family dinner. Little did we know that this innocent suggestion would lead us down a terrifying path the following day. When we arrived at the Mountain Sanctuary Park in Magaliesberg, the receptionist greeted us with cautionary tales and a report of recent incidents in the area.

However, being surrounded by nature’s calmness made us feel better, away from our usually busy lives and the chaos of the rat race.We were walking leisurely, luxuriating in the bountiful beauty of nature, when five people suddenly appeared in front of us. The fact that they were wearing masks and armed with guns sent chills down our spines.They bound my hands with cable ties. Rummaging through our backpacks, their request for my special belt, which I had had for more than 10 years, really hit me hard. I did not realise what would happen to this item, which held so much sentimental value for me, until the leader of the group showed it off around his wais





