A slaying in the Deep South: Inside the fallout from the killing of a baby baboon

by Rebecca Davis, Daily Maverick October 26, 2023 This is the part that nobody disputes: On 19 September, a group of baboons was on the move around Seaforth, a suburb of Simon’s Town which is also home to its famous penguin colony. On Queen’s Road, the main drag leading to the turn-off to Boulder’s Beach, a trio of baboons entered a home on the hunt for food.
The question remains: Was the shooter in the house when the baboons entered? Or did the shooter only arrive at the house after the baboons entered the house? In that case the shooter went looking for baboons to shoot, and the shooter didn’t feel threatened.I live in Simon’s Town & have never felt threatened by baboons in many interactions around my house.
This year they have caused us around R50 000. 00 damage to our solar panels, solar lights, pot plants, veg garden, rubbish bins, fence and paint work on our property. Baboons cannot have more rights than any intruder human or otherwise. Most human intrusions to our homes are needy people whose motives are not dissimilar to that of baboons and very seldom, like baboons are intent on harming or killing.
The article considered what was best for human interest groups and their ideologies, whether it was Gun Rights Supporters, Max Du Preez, SPCA, Baboon Activists, or baboon haters.– baboon management not working at keeping baboons out of residential areas– conflict between residents worse the more time baboons spend in residential area
The fence will reduce the area from that baboons can get into Simonstown from 8km of mountainside to 2, 100m sections North and South of Simonstown. Making it a much more tractable task to keep baboons out.