A Remedy for Death: A 'monstrous figure' haunts this ambitious tale of strange science

In the future of 2072, depressed science journalist Roshana Peterson is invited to a remote manor in the rainy landscape of KwaZulu-Natal. A mysterious source claims to hold a world-transforming secret.

A century before, in 1972, the world was blighted by a plague parasite (known as"The Worm"). Apparently incurable, it left dead bodies at train stations a common sight. But just as all hope seemed lost, a vaccine was presented that saved millions.

Before he could enjoy his Nobel Prize, its reclusive inventor, Dr Igor Evermore, apparently plunged from the window of his family home – which, as the journalist soon notices, is preserved exactly as it was a century before. headtopics.com

The source claims to have shocking insights into how this came to pass. Despite her misgivings about this potential crank, she is eager to flee her life and fiancée in a sterile, automated Cape Town, and will take what she can get. In this eerie setting, her mysterious host reveals the tale of Bongani"Bo" Bantu as it unfolded years before.

A dedicated medical student and researcher, Bo is eager to overcome his poverty-stricken background but is also struck with"a pit of homesickness". He is hired as an intern by the eccentric doctor, who conducts mysterious experiments in a locked room. But rather than being allowed to assist in the laboratory, Bo is left to wander around a house of mouldering food and shuttered rooms. His only instruction is to regularly feed the rare jellyfish that Evermore is adamant are of major importance. headtopics.com

Unable to stifle his curiosity, Bo discovers that his obsessive host quite literally believes that his research is close to finding a cure from the master of disease, death itself. But this apparent chemical fountain of youth may have a monstrous price…

