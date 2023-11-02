A ‘realistic’ mid-term budget delivered under severe constraints

Spending was revised down by R21 billion for the current financial year with further reductions of R64 billion in 2024/25 and R69 billion in 2025/26 proposed. This is highly positive for government’s credibility as a custodian of the public purse, showing the discipline needed to manage expenditure in the face of far higher debt costs and very little room for tax increases. He outlined the numerous challenges and acknowledged the risks.

The fall in corporate income tax shows the pressure the business sector has been under, with profits falling. BLSA welcomes this commitment. Capital investment in infrastructure is key to expanding the capacity of the economy and delivering growth.

BLSA has been mobilising technical expertise through mechanisms like the Resource Mobilisation Fund and Tamdev and we look forward to working with the minister to scale such mobilisation efforts further. Through partnerships, the private sector stands ready to invest in infrastructure at scale.

As part of the resolution of these challenges, he said government is amending Treasury Regulations and key elements of municipal legislation in line with the recommendations of the completed review of the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) framework.

Godongwana said that by October 2023, 67 applications had been submitted, totalling R56.8 billion, or 97% of total municipal debt owed to Eskom at end-March 2023. BLSA fully endorses this approach. The roadmap sets out a clear vision for reforming logistics with appropriate roles for public and private sectors.We also welcome the minister’s moves to address extreme weather events caused by climate change, with a resource pool created to specifically respond to future disasters. He said R372 million had been added to the municipal disaster response grant and R1.

