– A R30 Million California Mansion With ‘Inactive’ Meth Lab Goes On Sale

Property website Redfin recently listed a California mansion with everything you could possibly look for in a luxury property - six bedrooms, 250 square metres of living space, a great location, and an 'inactive' meth lab. The $1.5 million (R30 million) property is conveniently located just 20 minutes drive from Silicone Valley and boasts its very own fruit orchard with oranges and apples. Indeed, it's everything a budding drug lord could want.

" You will also have to go in somewhat blind as no house-showing will be done until Santa Clara County's Health Department will have to give the 'all clear' first. In addition to the drug lab, the property also had 'unique' features like a weapons stockpile, "homemade liquid explosives, and multiple energetic homemade destructive devices". Unfortunately, these have now been removed and will not form part of the sale.

