A new problem for interest rates in South Africa

South Africans have a tense wait ahead for the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in November – with the recentViews on the final MPC meeting of the year are split among various analysts and economists, with many seeing another interest rate hike as likely as a hold.

While the MPC held rates at its last meeting in September, it was a close call, with three members voting to hold and two voting for another 25 basis point hike. “In a 2-2 split scenario when there are only four members, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago would cast the deciding vote,” the BER said.

SARB deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana said last week there are still too many risks to the inflation outlook to declare that the cycle of interest rate increases is over. Annual inflation has remained above the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6% — where it prefers to anchor expectations — since May 2021. It accelerated to 5.4% in September because of higher energy and food prices. headtopics.com

