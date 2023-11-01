A month worth billions – How much Black Friday 2023 could make in SA

Additionally, the research estimates that some 150 000 seasonal jobs could be created during the period, and after. Interestingly, these estimates mark a massive R7.6 billion increase over the sales figures from Black Friday 2022.from firms like Takealot. The ecommerce mainstay hosts a one-day shopping extravaganza every Black Friday and in 2022 saw a 33 percent increase in sales from the year prior, with the largest single-basket purchase on that day an eyewatering R190 179.

Now with this year slated to be a big one for shopping, Takealot and its rivals will surely put on a show. However, despite the signs that 2023 will be a major year for the shopping craze on 24th November, sales will still fail to see revenues generated in 2021.

In terms of what the difference Black Friday will make this year for specific industries, the research details that the food, beverage, tobacco, medical goods, and pharmaceutical industries will not see any significant gains. But clothing and footwear will see R15 billion increase in sales, while household furniture and appliances will see a R1.6 billion increase.

“Black Friday 2023 and the festive season provide a unique opportunity for savvy retailers to capitalise on increased consumer spending,” says Steven Heilbron, CEO of Capital Connect. South Africa’s economic growth has been sluggish post-pandemic, however, with Black Friday and the holiday season, consumer spending in the shops could generate a total of R60 billion to close out 2023.

