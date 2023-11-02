A lot more Hulu content is coming to Disney+

The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) has been making several moves this year, and before 2023 comes to an end, it is looking to make one more significant acquisition. This as the company has signalled its intent to purchase Comcast’s stake in streaming platform Hulu.

Comcast is estimated to own 33 percent of Hulu, which TWDC is aiming to purchase in a deal worth an approximate $8.61 billion, giving it full ownership of Hulu. “Under the terms of the put/call arrangement, by December 1, Disney expects it will pay NBCU approximately $8.61 billion, representing NBCU’s percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu that was set when the companies entered into their agreement in 2019 minus the anticipated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney,” the company outlined in a

“Under the appraisal process agreed to by Disney and Comcast, Hulu’s equity fair value will be assessed as of September 30, 2023, and if the value is ultimately determined to be greater than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will pay NBCU its percentage of the difference between the equity fair value and the guaranteed floor value. While the timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, we anticipate it should be completed during the 2024 calendar year,” it added.

