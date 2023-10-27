A look at the R115 million ‘Versace-inspired’ mansion up for sale in South Africa

Pam Golding said that the 4-bedroom mansion is “inspired by Versace” and features lavish finishes, intricate moulding, hand-painted stairs, a double-sided staircase and a Murano glass chandelier.

“The main lounge, business lounge, and dining room exude sophistication with Versace elements and imported furnishings,” Pam Golding said.The property also features a sound-proof carpeted theatre room, gym, office space and a Versace cigar lounge.

The four notably colourful bedrooms also feature Italian-inspired en-suite bathrooms, with the main suite containing gilded sinks, an Italian bathtub, and a spa relaxation room. The main bedroom also has a walk-in dressing room. headtopics.com

Looking externally, the property also features a boma, braai, courtyard, covered patio, gas braai, outside shower, pizza oven, terrace, sea view, water feature, landscaped garden and a swimming pool with rim flow pool.The property also has an inverter and water tanks, limiting the property’s exposure to municipality-related service delivery failures.

Regarding high-tech modifications, the property also comes with an elevator, an AC, fibre and a server room.

