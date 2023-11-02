A female drug dealer nabbed in possession of 800 sachets of nyaope

The Police received information about the suspect transporting drugs with an Opel Corsa from Hammanskraal to Modimolle. The described vehicle was spotted driving along the R101 towards Modimolle where it was stopped and searched by the Police leading to the recovery of 800 sachets of nyaope drugs with a street value of R20 000.00. The female suspect was immediately arrested, and her vehicle was also seized.

