A braai worth winning a world championship for

We’re going to be on the edge of our seats anyway, so may as well have a plate groaning with lekker braaied food on our laps too. Braaing is one of the favourite pleasures of your Food Editor, and I’ve selected a range of recipes to help you plan your rugby-filled weekend.

Caraway is a spice often overlooked, but it adds an indefinable something to a marinade for lamb, along with the more common marriage of cumin, fennel and coriander. You know you’ve done something right when the dinner table is agog with oohs, aahs and other exclamations of intense pleasure to the point of blushing. With all the humility I can muster, I think this might have been the best steak I’ve ever cooked; yes, even better than that

A picanha is best cooked whole, first, then sliced into steaks and grilled again. For the first time, I marinated a picanha for as long as 36 hours. Hooboy, this wasOne key factor is that you must score the fat cap. And whatever you do, don’t trim the fat, because picanha is all about that fat cap. Cooked to perfection, the crisp fat is the most delicious part of the cut. headtopics.com

Serve it up and sit back and be overwhelmed by what you’re eating, and the expressions and sounds of enraptured carnivores at the table. Bibs may be useful.Tony Jackman’s deboned pork loin chops cooked on hot coals. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

These have a nice zesty flavour from orange, and some herby punch from rosemary, and a cinnamon hit for a sweetly spicy finish. Don’t be afraid of mixing herbs with spices; the combinations often add to a dish’s umami.Mix together the juice, oil, zest, cinnamon, and the rosemary needles pulled off the sprigs. Douse the pork chops in this mixture and let it marinate in the fridge for a few hours. Remove an hour before cooking. headtopics.com

Read more:

dailymaverick »

SA Rugby delighted with three nominations at World Rugby AwardsSA Rugby president Mark Alexander has applauded Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok for their World Rugby Awards nominations. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: What time will the All Blacks team be named?The Springboks have revealed their team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final - and the All Blacks will follow suit, shortly. Read more ⮕

Springbok fever sweeps Joburg as Rugby World Cup final nearsAs the Rugby World Cup final draws closer, the streets of Johannesburg are ablaze with the vibrant green and gold of Springbok jerseys. Read more ⮕

Springbok teams for all FOUR Rugby World Cup finals: Which is best?The Springboks will play in their fourth Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Good luck finding the official Springbok jersey ahead of Rugby World Cup finalSportswear retailers seem to have only unofficial versions still available Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: Springboks 7-1 split for All Blacks showdownSpringboks coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 split to face the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕