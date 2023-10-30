A 20-year drought: Proteas' depressing record against Kiwis suggests no puny task in Pune

PUNE. - It started at Eden Park, where the radical tactics of their cheeky opponents exposed the Proteas' inexperience on the international stage.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.Bok jol! When Faf met Federer, the return of the iconic 2019 Speedo and Rassie's 'Zombie' down-downSpringboks, World Cup trophy returning home on Tuesday ...

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Cane-less Kiwis no match for Bok 'mongrels'Once the All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to a red card in the World Cup final, they were never going to be able to stop the brutal Springboks, writes MARK KEOHANE. Read more ⮕

Proteas ramp up Cricket World Cup onslaughtProteas ramp up Cricket World Cup onslaught Read more ⮕

Proteas sneak past Pakistan to charge to top of Cricket World Cup tableSA nearly threw the match away on several occasions, but cool, calm Keshav Maharaj ensured the Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket on Friday. Read more ⮕

Proteas boosted by ‘inspirational’ Boks in quest for World Cup crownCaptain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are taking motivation from other SA sides as they target their maiden World Cup title. Read more ⮕

Can I go to India now? Mama Joy teases trolls after Springbok win'My taxes are safe with you…bring another cup home,' one person said after Mama Joy joked about going to India to support the Proteas. Read more ⮕

Pick n Pay asap! offers full refund guarantee when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023Pick n Pay asap! is rallying behind the Proteas by refunding all qualifying orders should South Africa win the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕