94 murders in 3 days — Western Cape 'war zone' killings exceed European country's annual fatal shootings

Shootings have increased in the Western Cape . The police have acknowledged the surge in violence and are trying to tackle it. But the number of people being killed remains alarmingly and tragically high. Thirty-three people were murdered — most of them either stabbed or shot — in the Western Cape from around 5am on 31 March to roughly the same time the next day.
This means that on average, one person was murdered every hour in the Western Cape over two days, with two people being killed nearly every hour on the third da
Western Cape Shootings Murders Violence Police
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »