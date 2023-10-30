60 arrested after mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

MOSCOW - Russian police on Monday said they had arrested 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the Muslim-majority Caucasus republic of Dagestan, seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday. "More than 150 active participants in the unrest have been identified, 60 of them have been arrested," the ministry said in a statement early Monday."The airport is now totally under the control of security forces," it added.

One protester appeared in the videos holding a sign that read "Child killers have no place in Dagestan". Israel retaliated by relentlessly bombing Gaza, killing more than 8,000 people, half of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday evening said: "Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis. headtopics.com

Dagestan governor Melikov on Sunday posted a message, saying: "All Dagestanis empathise with the suffering of victims by the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.

