50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department has confirmed that a total of 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics, with one of them in a critical condition.

The department said the incident took place on Thursday, and over 50 of the learners are in different hospitals.- Soshanguve's alleged space muffin sellers denied bailThere has been a rise in cases like these in the country, with at least five children confirmed dead.

Eastern Cape Health's spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo: "Clinical investigations are being conducted from both the district municipality, Chris Hani District Municipality, are working on the case. We can confirm that a 14-year-old girl is in a rather critical condition in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)." headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

