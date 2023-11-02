5 things that will hook prospective buyers

That is why estate agents always emphasise that sellers must get their property in the best condition before putting it on the market and why preparing for viewings is so important. It is easy to overlook things that you are used to every day, but a buyer would notice immediately. It is, therefore, essential to think of the buyer and how they would see the home when you prepare your home for viewing.

Buyers often look for a reason not to pay the full asking price, and they can be quite critical. According to research done in the USA, these are the five things that buyers notice as soon as they enter the home.Light - The first thing buyers notice is the amount of natural light entering a home. A dark home seldom encourages a buyer to put in an offer. Ensure there is a lot of natural light by removing clutter, which can make the home look dark, opening curtains and so on.

Space - At least on entry, the property must appear spacious. Pack away unnecessary items in all rooms, including kitchen and bathroom clutter. Consider storing some items if necessary. It is best to ensure there is nothing off putting. Creating the right atmosphere will give the property an advantage.

Smells - A clean and well-kept home usually also smells fresh. If there are any unpleasant odours, this will be off putting for a buyer. A lingering smell will make them uncomfortable, and they are likely to rush through the viewing and depart without indicating that they would like to put in an offer. A bunch of fresh flowers can add a pleasant fragrance.

