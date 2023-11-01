5 Things Caneda Can Bring To Chiefs

In his next job at another Saudi giant Al Nassr, he had a streak of 12 wins out of 13 as a new coach but left the club due to financial issues, the same reason he left Al Ittihad. In the past, it was not glamorous to play in CAF CL but Mosimane changed that and that's what gave Sundowns the edge over other teams.
For Chiefs to compete with Sundowns, who have raised the bar highly in South African football, they need a big shift in continental mentality.Caneda was appointed external analyst/scout of the opposition by Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona and at Manchester City, particularly for UEFA Champions League matches, even as recently as 2017.
That's what gives Sundowns the edge in the domestic league and continentally. They have invested heavily in the analysis department, where they have a position dedicated to analysing the opposition, with head coach Rulani Mokwena also investing a lot of time in this area.
South Africa Headlines
