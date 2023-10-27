5 important things happening in South Africa today

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the government will soon announce a support package for farmers impacted by the avian flu outbreak. This comes after the poultry industry called for the government to assist farmers who were losing millions to try to contain the outbreak. About 12% of the country’s chicken industry is under quarantine, and losses are estimated at R4.8 billion due to the outbreak of avian flu so far.

On Thursday, SARS apologised and said, “The SMS message sent out earlier this week, in relation to outstanding returns, fell short of the high professional standard we seek to uphold,” and added that it had suspended the SMS service. [Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province wants to go cashless by April 2024 to put an end to the cash-in-transit (CIT) heists causing havoc in the region.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BusinessTechSA »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

Africa: China's BRI and Africa's Infrastructure Development AmbitionsOpinion - THE TRILLION-DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE VISION Read more ⮕

South Africa tops the list of wealthiest countries in AfricaBillionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires - South Africa has it all and has even topped the list of wealthiest countries in Africa. Read more ⮕

Suspects appeared in Court for tax evasion – Helicopter Aviation CCSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Five suspects arrested for gold bearing materials, CarletonvilleSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕