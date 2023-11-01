5 Handy online resources to help with Matric Exams studies in 2023

These include sites where you can find past papers, video tutorials, extra study material, memorandums, information on the exams themselves and even opportunities for after the exams. There is a host of options for matrics to take advantage of here, including past papers, study guides, exam memorandums and even video lessons tailored to grade 12s.

Finally, the DBE website will also host the final marks of the exams which are usually published at beginning of the new year.The final government-run site on this list is Woza Matrics, established by the DBE with the explicit purpose of helping matric learners study for their final exams, it has since received few updates into 2023.

However, the DBE Cloud is still available, which is a large repository of information, not just for matrics but for all grades, even into the foundation phase. On the cloud, you can find memorandums, past papers and more for every subject offered for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) curriculum.

Its website has a host of information about the processes of the final exams for the year, including timetables for both NSC and IEB examinations in 2023.

