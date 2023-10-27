4 men sentenced to life imprisonment for 2019 farm murder

CAPE TOWN - Four men have been sentenced to life behind bars in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of a farmer in Bonnievale.

Ntabanyane Tlali, Thabiso Ramollo, Moeketsi Hlaudi, and Keketso Matsabisa - seasonal workers on the Kapteinsdrift farm killed 55-year-old Tool Wessels in May 2019.Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the department will work hard to bring those perpetrating these crimes to book."I am glad that these murderers were found guilty and that they now have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Read more:

ewnupdates »