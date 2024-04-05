30th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide: Reflecting on the Tragedy and Its Ongoing Impact

Tomorrow marks the 30th anniversary of the event which triggered one of the worst modern African genocides… and which still has echoes and repercussions to this day. On 6 April, 1994, an executive jet carrying Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down as it approached Kigali airport. Also, on board the plane was Burundi president Cyprien Ntaryamira.
Both men were Hutus and their deaths set off a terrible 100-day long bloodletting in which between 400 000 and 800 000 members of the Tutsi ethnic group were slaughtered by Hutu extremists. The Hutu-led Rwandan army was eventually defeated by the Rwanda
